STB: Citizen's Academy

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

the old adage goes -- you really don't know someone until you walk a mile in their shoes salute the badge -- and the next 8 weeks -- we will take you with us -- as we get a glimpse into the life of law enforcement. the citizen's police academy is an 8-week crash course run by the buchanan county sheriff's department and the st. joseph police. the academy takes "civilians" into areas people rarely see... storage rooms packed with evidence, surveillance with wall-to- wall tvs or the armory showcasing law enforcement weapons... but the academy is about more than playing with police gadgets. (jeff moutray, police academy participant: do it to know what's going on in your community. you get to bond with the police. you learn that they are just like everybody. people doing their job.") in the coming weeks the academy will take students through crime scenes, firearms training, and active shooter training... and as we go through it-- look forward to a ride-along with us every wednesday night on
Tracking rounds of showers and thunderstorms for your Friday. Could hear some rumbles of thunder. Heavy rain is also possible. It will be cooler and below average with highs in the middle to upper 40s on Friday into Saturday as a cold front passes through.
