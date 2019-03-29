Flood T-shirts

Clear

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 10:53 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 10:53 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

area are doing their part to need in wake of this year's flooding. the mark- it, which specializes in custom printing is offering a special "midwest strong" t-shirt. the t-shirts will be availible to the general public starting tomorrow. the manager of the mark-it says she was inspired to do something to help after her family lost everything during the '93 flood. (korey massey ) "in the midwest, its just been the most devestating area right now and so we just want to make sure if and when things happen that we can help people." 50 percent of the proceeds from the sales of the t-shirts will go to the united way's flood relief efforts you can head over to our website kq-2 dot information on (sot)
