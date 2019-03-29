Speech to Text for Safety Town gives kids a mini lesson in safety

>> c1 >> we're back on live at five. how are you doing today? >> good, alan. it's beautiful outside. >> alan: it is great. that just shows that we're getting closer to warmer weather, closer to summer. safety town one of the big projects from your organization every year. just so unique. it's just such a great time that a young child who really knows nothing, even about traffic safety, can learn some of the rules out there. >> that is so neat. every year, you set up a model city and they ride their tricycles all around. there's stop signs, crosswalks, all of that. >> yeah, there is. that's a great place to teach them the beginnings of traffic safety and how to be safe in the community. and then that transfers into the classroom. we bring in different topics and speakers and field trips to the fire station and to the playground. there's just a lot to it. it's a wonderful chance for young children ages 4-7 to really get their first taste of safety. >> alan: and they have a blast, too. >> they do. they love being in the town and riding the tribing. the cool thing is, they're learning as they have fun. and it's really remarkable the retention that young children have. >> you even address a couple serious safety topics as well, strangers. >> that's really a hard topic for them to comprehend. a test we do with the children is take them to a local park and we tell everyone at the park what we're doing. and we'll try to lure those kids away and see if they really understand the concept of that stranger danger. it's a great test for them. >> alan: how can folks sign their kids up? >> they can go to our website, call the safety council. >> alan: how can they reach you at the safety council? >> just call us, we'll be happy to help you. >>