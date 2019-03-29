Clear
YWCA Gardeners' Festival Luncheon set for April 3

run to your list, r-u-n. it's your chance for a $100 gift card. we're now with allen from the ywca. i know you've got a great event every year. you kind of put a little twist to it. >> wednesday, april 3rd. you can come here and talk about all the new flowers. >> as i told you earlier allen, everything is online this year. people appreciate the opportunity to shop at home. >> when will they be able to go online? >> they can go online starting tomorrow and shop and place an order. everything comes to the y on april 26th for pick up. we carry it out to the car for you. >> the lunch is very light. >> alan: that is coming up. you can get your rsvp by calling 816-232-4481. last week, we were talking about the bras for a cause. we had that event on saturday. a success once again. >> thank you for helping us again and again. you're so kindhearted. gosh, you're a good sport. >> i'm starting to need a bigger one every year. >> i'll keep that in mind. >> i'll tell you what, it is always good to participate and help with the bras for a cause. what a great event that is. the y does so much.
The rain should move out early Saturday making way for some sunshine on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be near 50. We could deal with some frost early Sunday morning as temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s, so you may want to cover up any tender vegetation.
