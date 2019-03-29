Speech to Text for YWCA Gardeners' Festival Luncheon set for April 3

run to your list, r-u-n. it's your chance for a $100 gift card. we're now with allen from the ywca. i know you've got a great event every year. you kind of put a little twist to it. >> wednesday, april 3rd. you can come here and talk about all the new flowers. >> as i told you earlier allen, everything is online this year. people appreciate the opportunity to shop at home. >> when will they be able to go online? >> they can go online starting tomorrow and shop and place an order. everything comes to the y on april 26th for pick up. we carry it out to the car for you. >> the lunch is very light. >> alan: that is coming up. you can get your rsvp by calling 816-232-4481. last week, we were talking about the bras for a cause. we had that event on saturday. a success once again. >> thank you for helping us again and again. you're so kindhearted. gosh, you're a good sport. >> i'm starting to need a bigger one every year. >> i'll keep that in mind. >> i'll tell you what, it is always good to participate and help with the bras for a cause. what a great event that is. the y does so much.