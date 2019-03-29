Speech to Text for D&G Pub and Grub: Pineapple Habanero Sauce

we'll be right back with that. >> alan: we are back with christina from d&g pub & grub. >> don't touch that one. >> alan: the habanero? it looks pretty tame. >> it's habanero. quit touching it. >> alan: you've got a lot going on here with this habanero sauce. >> this sauce is quite expensive with the ingredients that go with it. pineapple habanero sauce we make in-house. steve smokes the wings, we make the sauce. it all goes together. i'm adding our corn starch to our pineapple sauce. then there's fresh squeezed lemon juice. >> lemon juice. >> that one's garlic, yes. >> nutmeg? oh, ginger. and this is brown sugar. >> brown sugar, honey, spices. >> julie: how many different sauces do you have for your wings? >> we have seven. >> very mild to the garlicky to the pants on fire. >> this is the pineapple habanero. we have our slurry going on. we have had a lot of people really enjoy this. the habanero, people want something really, really hot. the habaneros are hot. but with the pineapple sauce, the honey and the brown sugar, it does turn it down a bit. most palettes can handle this. >> the wings themselves, you guys have been smoking them. >> we have, yes. just finished a brand new batch today. they're locked and loaded and ready to go. >> i want to talk about flavors. you've got a lot going on. >> and these are big chickens. >> they're monster wings. biggest wings in st. joe. >> alan: monster wings. we'll take a quick break here on live at five. come back on live at five. >> we are back. you can taste the honey, the brown sugar. then the kick comes in. >> not overly bearing. not an atomic heat. more of a mild sweet and spicy. >> it's very good. the flavors themselves are so good. >> d&g's pub & grub.