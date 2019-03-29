Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

D&G Pub and Grub: Pineapple Habanero Sauce

D&G Pub and Grub: Pineapple Habanero Sauce

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 3:59 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 3:59 PM
Posted By: Andy House

Speech to Text for D&G Pub and Grub: Pineapple Habanero Sauce

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll be right back with that. >> alan: we are back with christina from d&g pub & grub. >> don't touch that one. >> alan: the habanero? it looks pretty tame. >> it's habanero. quit touching it. >> alan: you've got a lot going on here with this habanero sauce. >> this sauce is quite expensive with the ingredients that go with it. pineapple habanero sauce we make in-house. steve smokes the wings, we make the sauce. it all goes together. i'm adding our corn starch to our pineapple sauce. then there's fresh squeezed lemon juice. >> lemon juice. >> that one's garlic, yes. >> nutmeg? oh, ginger. and this is brown sugar. >> brown sugar, honey, spices. >> julie: how many different sauces do you have for your wings? >> we have seven. >> very mild to the garlicky to the pants on fire. >> this is the pineapple habanero. we have our slurry going on. we have had a lot of people really enjoy this. the habanero, people want something really, really hot. the habaneros are hot. but with the pineapple sauce, the honey and the brown sugar, it does turn it down a bit. most palettes can handle this. >> the wings themselves, you guys have been smoking them. >> we have, yes. just finished a brand new batch today. they're locked and loaded and ready to go. >> i want to talk about flavors. you've got a lot going on. >> and these are big chickens. >> they're monster wings. biggest wings in st. joe. >> alan: monster wings. we'll take a quick break here on live at five. come back on live at five. >> we are back. you can taste the honey, the brown sugar. then the kick comes in. >> not overly bearing. not an atomic heat. more of a mild sweet and spicy. >> it's very good. the flavors themselves are so good. >> d&g's pub & grub.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
The rain should move out early Saturday making way for some sunshine on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be near 50. We could deal with some frost early Sunday morning as temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s, so you may want to cover up any tender vegetation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events