Davison signs LOI

Davison signs LOI

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 9:22 PM
Chris Roush

a lafayette senior will continue his basketball career at the next level... cooper davison signed his letter of intent today to continue playing basketball at park university in gilbert arizona.. davison will be a part of the first year of the new naia program out of arizona and he says the idea of being one of the first players in a program was a tremendous opportunity... (sot )davison was a part of the
