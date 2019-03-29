Speech to Text for FIREFIGHTERS PAUSED TO REMEMBER ONE OF THEIR OWN

st. joseph firefighters are taking a moment to reflect on the life of someone who gave much of himself to the department. kq2's ron johnson shows us how the firefighters remember captain travis owens: <<the st. joseph fire department, is mourning the loss of one of their own,[troy jordan] there's gonna be nobody like him, and he's definitely a role model.capt. travis owens, a member of the department for 27 years lost his battle with liver cancer. [jeff werner] as far as firefighting goes he, i think is what everyone strives to be when you wanna be involved in your community and make the whole community a better place. cpt. owens was heavily invested in his fellow firemen, he was the president of the iaff local 77 union fighting to ensure the safest working conditions possible. [jordan] it was a privilege to come to work, i looked forward to coming to work everyday. troy jordan worked along with cpt. owens for nearly 20 years. the two working at ladder 5. he says what he'll miss most about cpt. owens is his unpredictable storytelling. [jordan] it was always something different and new and that's the one thing i'm gonna miss about him.for others at ladder 5 they remember cpt. owens as more than just a firefighter, they say he was a devoted family man [ron greiner] he cared deeply about his kids his grandchildren, his wife and if you're around him enough you got to see that. doctors initially gave capt. owens six months to live after his diagnosis, his fellow firemen say family support and personal determination helped him to fight the disease for three years.[greiner] trav through all this never really said why me, i never heard him say that. and um... his strength through this last three years, meant a lot to me it really did. now that he's gone, firefighters say they'll move forward with a part of cpt owens legacy with them, and make every day count. [greiner] i wanna live my life for trav, what i have left and i'm not saying live every day like your last day, but certainly, get your money's worth.ron johnson kq2 news>> funeral services are set for wednesday, april 3rd for captain owens... his family says memorial gifts can be sent to the mosaic life care cancer center. (sot)