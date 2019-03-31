Speech to Text for American Red Cross ready to assist those in need after flooding

alright colton thanks, the effects of this month's flooding continue along the missouri river, even as the water levels go down, for the american red cross, it's time to get to work. ron johnson reporting <<floodwaters are slowly starting to recede across northwest missouri, but still, some areas need more help. [michael oyler] we're handing out supplies that we think the people would need to recover from this event.the american red cross is stepping in, providing resources to those affected by flooding.[oyler] trash bags, we have rakes, we have shovels, we have clorox, we have coolers.at the amazonia community center, people were trickling in from areas still affected by flooding.[shawn still] we have people who are out searching the community assessing houses that have been destroyed the organization uncovering an area just east amazonia closer to the river, where floodwaters they say are still impacting homes.[still] their water was about seven foot up on their walls.this is what the area looks like now, fields turned into floodwaters, in it all kinds of belongings from nearby campers and homes. while those who live here work to begin the clean-up process the red cross says they want to make sure residents have access to food.[oyler] we try to make sure they're getting their three meals a dayenter the emergency response vehicle, on this day working as a food truck providing warm meals. [still] we try to find people in the community who are hungry who need food or even just a hug that's what we do. volunteers saying the work gives them purpose [still] i'm a servant at heart, so if i can serve my community, serve my people and just make their life a little bit better and easier that's what i'm here for and vowing to stick around until the area can get back on it's feet [oyler] we'll continue being here until the needs are met by the communities here.>> the work continues tomorrow for the american red cross they will be in rock port and