A bright and sunny forecast

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 9:23 AM
Updated: Mar. 31, 2019 9:23 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
30° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
The second half of the weekend is looking very nice with the return of sunshine. Skies will be abundantly clear all day long as temperatures by the afternoon will be in the upper 40s.
