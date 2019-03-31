Speech to Text for Car off the road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

city tomorrow. one person was arrested after driving off the road and colliding with a parked truck. the accident happening on pickett rd. near leonard rd. just before 3 p.m. according to police, a blue mistsubishi was driving east bound on pickett when it ran off the road and took out a telephone pole. then the car slammed into a parked vehicle that then ran into a house. officers say that the driver had been involved in pervious incidents before. (josiah lowrey/ sjpd: "everyone when they're younger they think they're invincible, that's never the case. there's too many juveniles that...not even juveniles just younger drivers that drive carelessly and either get themselves or someone else hurt. luckly, like i said, no one was hurt today.") no one was injured in the crash but the parked truck and home did sustain damage.