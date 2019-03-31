Speech to Text for Tuesday election preps

the april election just days away, buchanan county officials are wrapping up preparations. absentee voting took place today at the courthouse from 8am to noon. county clerk mary baack-garvey says she expects a higher turnout this go round, citing the tax levy for schools on the ballot. baack-garvey says she's holding on to her prediction of a stronger turnout. (mary baack-garvey/county clerk: "i'm still clinging to the 40 percent that i said like a month ago. i think this is a very important election and i think people are gonna turn out for it so i hope to see 40 percent plus its supposed to be sunny and 60 so there's no excuse really to not get out there cause it's going to be a beautiful day.") also on the ballot are two opens seats for the st. joseph school district's board of education. tami pasley and doctor bryan green are running for reelection against david mason and kenneth reeder. the election takes place this tuesday.