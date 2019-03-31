Speech to Text for Special Olympics basketball

top-5 finish... <<(nat sound)(sot, matt and jackson :"we have so much fun. i'm full of excitement. yeah, me too. we did great.")the benton cardinals 3-on-3 basketball team took home fourth place in the special olympics missouri state indoor games...(nat sound)matt ziesel...jaxson bremer...and zachary dryden...hit the court saturday morning over at bishop leblond...(nat sound) and this isn't their first shot at the state games... (sot, matthew ziesel: "i joined special olympics a long time ago. i'm 25 years old and been on this team for a long time.")hundreds of basketball players competed across st. joseph saturday...while bowling finished up day two of competition...and while the athletes concentrate on their respective sport...they appreciate and welcome the support they continue to receive...(sot, jackson bremer: "they come here to support us and how we played so far for our schools.")(sot, kayla hull: "get more people from the community to come in and watch the athletes and see what they can do and get involved. it's all important to keep the organization going.") and for this trio.. it's about playing one of their favorite sports...(sot, matt and jackson: "my favorite basketball is shooting and defense. i'm gonna say i'm like a steph curry.")and representing their community... (sot, jackson: "this is for our school and cardinals. we are the southside.")>>