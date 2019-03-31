Speech to Text for MVP concert in Wathena

from riverside middle school had a chance to get a little loose on this friday. it was all thanks to savannah, missouri based music group m-v-p. the group is not just on a mission to perform but it's also to teach the kids three important things...matter, value and purpose. nat sound: concert 18-year-old jess angelique had an experience with cyber-bulling growing up. but through the meaning of matter. she learned that quality should always be quantity through her voice and love. jess-angelique vogt/matter:"the y don't have to look at the numbers or look at how to change themselves to focus on being popular or being the best.i hope that kids can look at what they are and be like i am enough."20-year-old chaylyn shared her story of dealing with an alcoholic father growing up and how being silent affected her. but after learning about the importance of her value, she has taken that pain to now play on her guitar and be an inspiration. chaylyn thompson/value:"the biggest thing that helped me was my music and writing songs about it. i wrote many of them as i was going through that. you know nothing i went through has defined me. i use it to help other people." 19-year-old luke uses rap lyrics to share his story about finding your purpose in life. he tells kids it all starts with one question...who are you?luke reelfs/purpose: "to train your mind or live in a way where you are not living that who you are is not just simply where you live or you work or how much money you make. it's how you treat people or how you interact with people it's so much more than those things that make up your life." through concerts like these...the group wants the kids to leave the performance knowing that they are an m-v-p in their own life. thompson:"your value doesn't come from other people or what anybody tells you or anything you been through." reelfs:"we want them to follow their dreams and have aspirations and work hard and do well." vogt:"we hope that kids know that they are loved and that they have a place here. that they can have hope and a spark in them." reporting from wathena, kansas. i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>>