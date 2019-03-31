Clear

Warming temperatures this week

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 6:56 PM
Updated: Mar. 31, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
After a cool day stuck in the 40s, temperatures will be warming back up this week. For tonight, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures cold. Lows will be in the lower 30s.
