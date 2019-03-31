Speech to Text for Special Olympics Missouri State Indoor Games finish up in St. Joseph

the Special Olympics Missouri State indoor games return to St Joseph this weekend if bleach coaches and unified Partners took part in the 2019 games just days after turmoil and Washington over the education department proposed cutting of 17.6 million dollars in federal funding for the organization I want to tell you who ever come up with whoever came up that I did all NBA gets out of special Olympic gold medal for insensitivity Department original stance I have overridden my people with funding the Special Olympics that's actually Congress who authorizes funding but President Trump's remarks felt their way to St Joseph when u s Senator Roy blunt of Missouri visited the State Games we're going to move forward with that and thank goodness for Special Olympics athletes and for all of the support network they have not just special but the people who get them they're the people to talk to him about how important it is to be part of something bigger than themselves and that's really about people coming together to support athletes who put countless hours of practice and their competitions and during the weekend people brought up a common theme no not doing whatever it takes to win but instead making sure all involved feel included as regular athlete and leave all become family and friends and we all love one another Chris Roush KQ2 news