platte bodies found pkg

city, county, and ástate officials combing through remains of a charred car in front of a house in platte county [sheriff mark owen, platte co.] its a meticulous process because we have to go through and sift we're having to take things out of the car one piece at a time fire crews had to use the jaws of life to get to the bodies after the cars door handles were melted shut after witness said it was on fire [major erik holland , platte county sheriff's dept.] a lot of parts had melted down so it had to be cut the car fire so hot.. deputies say they'll have to use dna or dental examination to "id" the bodies..[major erik holland , platte county sheriff's dept.] we have found skeletonized remains of what wee beleive is an adult male possibly a toddlerwith the condition of evidence how it is.. investigtors are searching the areas for any clues[sheriff mark owen, platte co.] we have a tactickle force out searching the gounds a mile in both directions to see if anything fell out of the care or something áánatsáá authorities say it'll be a long process to find out what happened[sheriff mark owen, platte co.] it's not going to be one of those open and shut cases.. it's just slow this one is very very very slow..