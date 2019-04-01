Speech to Text for APRIL 1 HARD NEWS

kq2's hometown this morning. today is monday april 1st- -... good morning and thank you for waking up with us i'm dane hawkins...we're joined now by kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso. (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<we are waking up on a mostly clear and cold note this monday morning. temperatures are in the will be in the 30s. for the workweek, temperatures return to where they should be this time of year (average high is 62 degrees). monday and tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. wednesday through thursday, rain is back in the forecast. >> this morning--the platte county sheriffs department is investigating what they are calling two "suspicious" this. authorities say they got a call around 7 sunday morning about a burning car on the 20,000 block of b highway, north of ridgley, missouri. when police and fire crews got to the car, they found two bodies. city, county, and ástate officials combing through remains of a charred car in front of a house in platte county [sheriff mark owen, platte co.] its a meticulous process because we have to go through and sift we're having to take things out of the car one piece at a time fire crews had to use the jaws of life to get to the bodies after the cars door handles were melted shut after witness said it was on fire [major erik holland , platte county sheriff's dept.] a lot of parts had melted down so it had to be cut the car fire so hot.. deputies say they'll have to use dna or dental examination to "id" the bodies..[major erik holland , platte county sheriff's dept.] we have found skeletonized remains of what wee beleive is an adult male possibly a toddlerwith the condition of evidence how it is.. investigtors are searching the areas for any clues[sheriff mark owen, platte co.] we have a tactickle force out searching the gounds a mile in both directions to see if anything fell out of the care or something áánatsáá authorities say it'll be a long process to find out what happened[sheriff mark owen, platte co.] it's not going to be one of those open and shut cases.. it's just slow this one is very very very slow.. platte county sheriff mark owen says they expect positive "id's" of the victims with in the next couple of days. a 50 year old maryville man is recovering this morning after being involved in car crash in nodaway county. highway patrol says around 3 afternoon, the driver, jimmy lake, was travelling south on 71 when he lost control of his car and drove off the side of the road. lake was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but did sustain serious injuries. he was taken to mosaic life care via life net. a st. joseph police officer is recovering this morning after being involved in a hit and run. police say the crash happened at the intersection of south 22nd street and messanie around midnight saturday night. police say the officer's vehicle was rear-ended by a dark-colored four door vehicle. the officer was taken to mosaic life care with minor injuries. anyone with information is urged to contact the department by calling the tips hotline at 816-238-tips. one person was arrested after driving off the road and hitting a parked truck. the crash happened on pickett rd. near leonard rd. just before 3 p.m on saturday. according to police, a blue mistsubishi was driving east bound on pickett when it ran off the road and áátook out a telephone poleáá. then the car slammed into a parked vehicle that then áranáintoáa houseá. officers say that the driver had been involved in pervious incidents before. (josiah lowrey/ sjpd: "everyone when they're younger they think they're invincible, that's never the case. there's too many juveniles that...not even juveniles just younger drivers that drive carelessly and either get themselves or someone else hurt. luckly, like i said, no one was hurt.") no one was injured in the crash but the parked truck and home did sustain damage. the small town of craig is starting the recovery process after floodwaters ravaged the town people who live there spent much of sunday trying to save what they could, while also figuring out how to move forward. kq2's ron johnson has more. <<ron johnson reportingas floodwaters slowly trickle out of the town of craig, those who live here slowly trickle back in.[janice gladden] i've lived 26 years in this house, can't even get inside it cause the water's still out front out here.many now returning to their homes and businesses seeing what damage the floodwaters left behind [harry flint] we had water up to 'bout right herethis man who says he enjoys working with airplane parts says he lost a lot of them in the flood. [flint] you collect everything so when you retire you got all your hobby stuff to do and then you lose a lot of it. while some are able to start salvaging what they can, others can't even gain access to their homes. [gladden] i don't know what i'm gonna do cause i ain't seen the inside of my housefor those that can get inside, the sight isn't pretty, this man who says he's lived in this home for 64 years fears he will now have to toss everything he owns, and start over. [larry whetsel] well at seventy years old that's a little tough to start over, you don't know how long you're gonna have to start out with.for many of the just over 200 people who call this place home we're told circumstances like these are too much to bear.[gladden] we know of 11 families that's not gonna be here anymore so its a shame. [whetsel] i don't want to live in a flood plain and who else does? but not everyone is leaving, those who plan to stay say they'll be prepared for the next flood[flint] we'll probably raise the house more, its either that or move away but i don't wanna do that. despite the loss of so many of the things that make their lives, this community is thankful everyone in it is still here. [gladden] we can bless god that we still have our livesron johnson, kq2 news>> we're told the levees that failed in craig could take over a year to fix. with the april election tommorrow, buchanan county officials are wrapping up preparations. absentee voting took place saturday at the courthouse from 8am to noon. county clerk mary baack-garvey says she expects a higher turnout this go round, citing the tax levy for schools on the ballot. (mary baack-garvey/county clerk: "i'm still clinging to the 40 percent that i said like a month ago. i think this is a very important election and i think people are gonna turn out for it so i hope to see 40 percent plus its supposed to be there's no excuse really to not get out there cause it's going to be a beautiful day.") also on the ballot are two opens seats for the st. joseph school district's board of education. tami pasley and doctor bryan green are running for reelection against david mason and kenneth reeder. the elections are tomorrow. <<>> it was quite the week for special olympics organization... last week federal proposed budget cuts... and then right here in st. joseph, the 2019 missouri state indoor games... kq2's chris roush takes us back through this year's edition of the state games... <<(nat sound) the special olympics missouri state indoor games returned to st. joseph this weekend... (sot, kayla hull: "the community support here is amazing.")more than 3,000 athletes, coaches and unified partners took part in the 2019 games...just days after turmoil in washington over the education department's proposed cutting of $17.6 million in federal funding for special olympics...(sot, besty devos: "no, i did not personally get involved with that.")(nat sound: "whoever came up with that idea gets a special olympics gold medal for insensitivity.")but on thursday, president donald trump came out in support of the organizationgoing agains his education department's original stance...(sot, president trump: "i just told me people that i want to fund the special olympics.")now it's actually congress who authorizes funding, but president trump's remarks felt their way to st. joseph, when u.s. senator roy blunt of missouri visited the state games...(sot, roy blunt: "we're going to move forward with that and thank goodness for special olympics athletes, and for all of the support networks that they have. not just special olympics, but the people who get them there, the people who talk to them about how important it is to be a part of something bigger than themselves.")and that's what this weekend was about... people coming together to support athletes, who put countless hours of practice into their competitions..(sot, kayla hull: "everybody that comes out and cheers on the athletes.")(sot, matt ziesel & jaxson bremer: "we had so much fun. i'm full of excitement. yeah me too, we did great.") during the weekend...people brought up a common theme... no, not doing takes to win... but instead...making sure all feel included...(sot, leah shoemaker: "special olympics athletes are not different. they are the same as regular athletes.")(sot, charlie phillips: "at the end, we all become family and friends. and we all love one another.")>> the special olympics missouri indoor games will return to st. joseph in 2020... health experts are taking a serious stand against sugary drinks the new laws they are pushing to congress.. stay tuned it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. physicians' groups are calling for several policies to limit access to sugar-sweetened beverages among children and teens. meredith wood has more in today's health minute. <<parents aren't the only ones concerned abouthow much sugar their kids are consuming. academy of pediatrics and the american heart association have teamed up, targeting the makers of sugary beverages.the two released policy for lawmakers country, to to help reduce children the include adding a tax on those beverages. according to the lead author, taxing these products would have the greatest impact. other recommendations include:- a federal nutrition assistance program to ensure access to healthy foods and discourage sugar-sweetened drinks - regulations that require added sugar contents be listed on product labels, advertisements and restaurant menusan increase in childhood obesity and type two diabetes were among the reasons behind the changes. the american beverage associationresponded to the policy suggestions saying parents are the ones who should be in charge of their child's nutrition. they also argue beverages are not the sole reason behind the country's obesity epidemic.for today's i'm meredith (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up on a mostly clear and cold note this monday morning. temperatures are in the will be in the 30s. for the workweek, temperatures return to where they should be this time of year (average high is 62 degrees). monday and tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. wednesday through thursday, rain is back in the forecast. high temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. by the end of the week and into next weekend, dry weather returns with some warm temperatures. highs by saturday will be in the upper 60s. more rain chances return on sunday. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) plus... more people are opting to buy used cars instead of new ones why, coming up there's a surge in used car sales. so what's fueling the buyer's market? abc's marci gonzalez has that answer and how can get the most for your money next time you hit the car lot. <<used car sales revving up expected to hit record levels sot roger ziontz/parkway toyota, new jersey"the preowned is just such a value that they're going in that direction."41 million used vehicles expected to be sold in the u-s this year.that's 800-thousand more than last year.denise perez- driving home one of them?sot denise perez/buying a used car"i knew i was going to get a used car because its more affordable, reasonable."experts say the surge is happening because prices and interest rates are rising faster for new cars - making those used cars a steal. a new ford f-150 costs more than 50-thousand dollars. buy one that's just three years old and you'll save more than 20 grand: a savings of 40 percent.another reason for the deals : lots of inventory - with an unprecedented number of leased vehicles expected to be turned in this year.sot matt jones// edmunds "those leases are now going to come back to dealerships as used cars//its going to bring down their prices."if you're shopping for a used car - expert recommend checking the vehicle's history using a site like carfax, and they say buying certified pre-owned from a dealership will get you the most reliable bargain.tag- and if you have any hesitation - experts say you can ask to bring the vehicle to your own mechanic for an inspection, to make sure that deal, is as good as it seems. stnd>> the line may move just a but faster next time you're at the airport t-s-a. you may not have to dig thorugh your carry on to get your lap-top out of your bag. the t-s-a announced thursday it is buying 300 computer tomography systems with stronger scanning power than the systems used now. officials say that means you can leave your electronics in your bag. machines start arriving in some airports this summer. in the next three to four years, software improvements are expected to allow passengers to leave liquids, gels, and aerosols in carry-on luggage. the t-s-a is spending 96-point-eight million dollars for the machines over the next five years. today's live cam takes us to saint louis missouri... <<>> anchors ad-lib g'bye.