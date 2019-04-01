Speech to Text for APRIL 1 HARD NEWS A BLOCK

this morning--the platte county sheriffs department is investigating what they are calling two "suspicious" this. authorities say they got a call around 7 sunday morning about a burning car on the 20,000 block of b highway, north of ridgley, missouri. when police and fire crews got to the car, they found two bodies. city, county, and ástate officials combing through remains of a charred car in front of a house in platte county [sheriff mark owen, platte co.] its a meticulous process because we have to go through and sift we're having to take things out of the car one piece at a time fire crews had to use the jaws of life to get to the bodies after the cars door handles were melted shut after witness said it was on fire [major erik holland , platte county sheriff's dept.] a lot of parts had melted down so it had to be cut the car fire so hot.. deputies say they'll have to use dna or dental examination to "id" the bodies..[major erik holland , platte county sheriff's dept.] we have found skeletonized remains of what wee beleive is an adult male possibly a toddlerwith the condition of evidence how it is.. investigtors are searching the areas for any clues[sheriff mark owen, platte co.] we have a tactickle force out searching the gounds a mile in both directions to see if anything fell out of the care or something áánatsáá authorities say it'll be a long process to find out what happened[sheriff mark owen, platte co.] it's not going to be one of those open and shut cases.. it's just slow this one is very very very slow.. platte county sheriff mark owen says they expect positive "id's" of the victims with in the next couple of days. a 50 year old maryville man is recovering this morning after being involved in car crash in nodaway county. highway patrol says around 3 afternoon, the driver, jimmy lake, was travelling south on 71 when he lost control of his car and drove off the side of the road. lake was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but did sustain serious injuries. he was taken to mosaic life care via life net. a st. joseph police officer is recovering this morning after being involved in a hit and run. police say the crash happened at the intersection of south 22nd street and messanie around midnight saturday night. police say the officer's vehicle was rear-ended by a dark-colored four door vehicle. the officer was taken to mosaic life care with minor injuries. anyone with information is urged to contact the department by calling the tips hotline at 816-238-tips. one person was arrested after driving off the road and hitting a parked truck. the crash happened on pickett rd. near leonard rd. just before 3 p.m on saturday. according to police, a blue mistsubishi was driving east bound on pickett when it ran off the road and áátook out a telephone poleáá. then the car slammed into a parked vehicle that then áranáintoáa houseá. officers say that the driver had been involved in pervious incidents before. (josiah lowrey/ sjpd: "everyone when they're younger they think they're invincible, that's never the case. there's too many juveniles that...not even juveniles just younger drivers that drive carelessly and either get themselves or someone else hurt. luckly, like i said, no one was hurt.") no one was injured in the crash but the parked truck and home did sustain damage. the small town of craig is starting the recovery process after floodwaters ravaged the town people who live there spent much of sunday trying to save what they could, while also figuring out how to move forward. kq2's ron johnson has more. <<ron johnson reportingas floodwaters slowly trickle out of the town of craig, those who live here slowly trickle back in.[janice gladden] i've lived 26 years in this house, can't even get inside it cause the water's still out front out here.many now returning to their homes and businesses seeing what damage the floodwaters left behind [harry flint] we had water up to 'bout right herethis man who says he enjoys working with airplane parts says he lost a lot of them in the flood. [flint] you collect everything so when you retire you got all your hobby stuff to do and then you lose a lot of it. while some are able to start salvaging what they can, others can't even gain access to their homes. [gladden] i don't know what i'm gonna do cause i ain't seen the inside of my housefor those that can get inside, the sight isn't pretty, this man who says he's lived in this home for 64 years fears he will now have to toss everything he owns, and start over. [larry whetsel] well at seventy years old that's a little tough to start over, you don't know how long you're gonna have to start out with.for many of the just over 200 people who call this place home we're told circumstances like these are too much to bear.[gladden] we know of 11 families that's not gonna be here anymore so its a shame. [whetsel] i don't want to live in a flood plain and who else does? but not everyone is leaving, those who plan to stay say they'll be prepared for the next flood[flint] we'll probably raise the house more, its either that or move away but i don't wanna do that. despite the loss of so many of the things that make their lives, this community is thankful everyone in it is still here. [gladden] we can bless god that we still have our livesron johnson, kq2 news>> we're told the levees that failed in craig could take over a year to fix. with the april election tommorrow, buchanan county officials are wrapping up preparations. absentee voting took place saturday at the courthouse from 8am to noon. county clerk mary baack-garvey says she expects a higher turnout this go round, citing the tax levy for schools on the ballot. (mary baack-garvey/county clerk: "i'm still clinging to the 40 percent that i said like a month ago. i think this is a very important election and i think people are gonna turn out for it so i hope to see 40 percent plus its supposed to be sunny and 60 so there's no excuse really to not get out there cause it's going to be a beautiful day.") also on the ballot are two opens seats for the st. joseph school district's board of education. tami pasley and doctor bryan green are running for reelection against david mason and kenneth reeder. the elections are tomorrow. there are quite a few athletles with some new hardware to hang on their walls this morning, as 2019 missouri indoor games wrapped up last night. but this morning we take it back to the beginning of this.. inspiring event. kq2's chris roush has more about the opening ceremonies, and what special olympics means to the competing athletes: <<(nat sound)the 2019 special olympics missouri indoor state games ceremonies celebrates more than 3,000 athletes, coaches and unified partners, who traveled to st. joseph for two days worth of competition...(nat sound)and each athlete competes for a different reason...(sot, lynna: "took a break for 3-5 years and i got back because my mom told me to quit being a couch potato, so here i am.") (sot, brock guseman: "getting to meet new people, compete, and hang out with my buddies.") (sot, jesse: "i like the team ones.")the team aspect of special olympics extends passed the competitions and activities...for a lot of these athletes, they say special olympics plays a big role in their lives...(sot, brock guseman: "it feels like a family to me.")the parade of champions friday night featured athletes, coaches, and unified partners from across the state...and whether it's bowling...or basketball... these games will provide a lifetime of memories for all involved...(sot, jesse: "i think that special olympics is great for people with disabilities that don't feel like they have the opportunitylike everyone should be included, no matter who it is and no matter your disability.")(nat sound)chris roushkq2 news>> the special olympics missouri indoor games will return to st. joseph in 2020... an undefeated season and a trophy to take home... the northwest missouri state bearcats are division two champs... what one player had to say plus... more people are opting to buy used cars instead of new ones why, coming up <<good morningthat's a look at morning sports.>> northwest missouri state is back on top of division two men's basketball. the bearcats defeating point loma 64-58 to claim their áásecondáá title in three years and finish the season a perfect 38-0. it's only the fifth time in division two men's basketball history a team went undefeated and won a national championship. former lafayette stand-out diego bernard was a key starter for the bearcats in the historic run. bernard was able to share a special moment with his family after the game. (sot: diego bernard, northwest freshman: "it's a good feeling knowing that all the traveling my parents do, all the money and stuff they have to spend that it finally paid off. um, that we got the national championship." )diego earned all-conference honors this year as a member of the first team all-defense to go with his national championship. monday and tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. wednesday through thursday, rain is back in the forecast. high temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. by the end of the week and into next weekend, dry weather returns with some warm temperatures. highs by saturday will be in the upper 60s. more rain chances return on sunday. (anchors ad-lib out of wx) t-s-a says they're trying to make it easier for people traveling with electronics the upgrades they are making.. it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. <<>> there's a surge in used car sales. so what's fueling the buyer's market? abc's marci gonzalez has that answer and how can get the most for your money next time you hit the car lot. <<used car sales revving up expected to hit record levels sot roger ziontz/parkway toyota, new jersey"the preowned is just such a value that they're going in that direction."41 million used vehicles expected to be sold in the u-s this year.that's 800-thousand more than last year.denise perez- driving home one of them?sot denise perez/buying a used car"i knew i was going to get a used car because its more affordable, reasonable."experts say the surge is happening because prices and interest rates are rising faster for new cars - making those used cars a steal. a new ford f-150 costs more than 50-thousand dollars. buy one that's just three years old and you'll save more than 20 grand: a savings of 40 percent.another reason for the deals : lots of inventory - with an unprecedented number of leased vehicles expected to be turned in this year.sot matt jones// edmunds "those leases are now going to come back to dealerships as used cars//its going to bring down their prices."if you're shopping for a used car - expert recommend checking the vehicle's history using a site like carfax, and they say buying certified pre-owned from a dealership will get you the most reliable bargain.tag- and if you have any hesitation - experts say you can ask to bring the vehicle to your own mechanic for an inspection, to make sure that as it seems. stnd>> the line may move just a but faster next time you're at the airport t-s-a. you may not have to dig thorugh your carry on to get your lap-top out of your bag. the t-s-a announced thursday it is buying 300 computer tomography systems with stronger scanning power than the systems used now. officials say that means you can leave your electronics in your bag. machines start arriving in some airports this summer. in the next three to four years, software improvements are expected to allow passengers to leave liquids, gels, and aerosols in carry-on luggage. the t-s-a is spending 96-point-eight million dollars for the machines over the next five years. health experts are taking a serious stand against sugary drinks the new laws they are pushing to congress.. stay tuned it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. physicians' groups are calling for several policies to limit access to sugar-sweetened beverages among children and teens. meredith wood has more in today's health minute. <<parents aren't the only ones concerned abouthow much sugar their kids are consuming. the american academy of pediatrics and the american heart association have teamed up, targeting the makers of sugary beverages.the two physician groups released policy recommendations for lawmakers across the country, to encourage them to help reduce the amount of sugary drinks children consume.the recommendations include adding a tax on those beverages. according to the lead author, taxing these products would have the greatest impact. other recommendations include: - a federal nutrition assistance program to ensure access to healthy foods and discourage sugar-sweetened drinks- regulations that require added sugar contents be product labels, advertisements and restaurant menuschildhood obesity and type two diabetes were among the reasons behind the changes. the american beverage associationresponded to the policy suggestions saying parents are the ones who should be in charge of their child's nutrition. they also argue beverages are not the sole reason behind the country's obesity epidemic.for today's health minute, i'm meredith wood.>> new study shows americans are changing the way they think about e-cigarettes. researchers reviewed data from two national surveys given to adults every year. they found between 2012 and 2017-- the number of people who believed that e-cigarettes are equally as bad as regular cigarettes went up. according to researchers-- the changing public perception of e-cigarettes could benefit teens and young adults the most. they say youth who have negative views of the products are less likely to use them. the american red cross is distributing supplies to those affected by this year's historic flooding. how the organization is handling the task it's --... stay tuned for more hometown this morning.