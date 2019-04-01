Speech to Text for More spring like weather this workweek

we are waking up on a mostly clear and cold note this monday morning. temperatures are in the will be in the 30s. for the workweek, temperatures return to where they should be this time of year (average high is 62 degrees). monday and tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. wednesday through thursday, rain is back in the forecast. high temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. by the end of the week and into next weekend, dry weather returns with some warm temperatures. highs by saturday will be in the upper 60s. more rain chances return on sunday.