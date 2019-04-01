Speech to Text for Church installs loop technology to help hearing impaired

at 6. a local church will soon be able to help the hearing impaired get the full experience during church services. wyatt park christian church is installing a new hearing looping system. people with hearing aids will now be able to pick up everything going through the church's sound system directly through their hearing aids. it works by having a "t-coil" copper wire is installed under the carpet around the church. that wire is then connected to the sound system -- and then a person's hearing can pick up the sound automatically. (sot cindy crouse administrative pastor: "the hearing aids that they have may already be programed for this t-coil system. what they will need to do is to talk to their audiologist to make sure that thier hearing aids will connect to the hearing looping system. i understand that it is a very simple process." ) the church hopes to have the system working in two weeks. it is the third church in town to install