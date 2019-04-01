Speech to Text for Royal Family Kids

mike, have y c1 welcome back to live at 5:00, several local artists coming together to show case their local talents. they are doing it for a good cause. tyson here to tell us about the royal kids family. tell us about the show and we will get into the why. what kind of variety show do you have playing? >> we have several impersonators they sing several songs and we have a live auction. >> when is it going to be? >> this saturday, 6 o'clock right off 59. >> boy, for folks who have not seen the place, it's a pretty cool place. what a great opportunity to show case the facility as well as the variety show. now royal family kids camp has been a part of this community for years. for folks not familiar, can you explain the camp. >> the camp is worldwide now. when we first started in st. joe, we were camp number 6. there's 240 some odd camps worldwide. it's for kids in the foster case system, survivors of abuse and poverty and neglect >> these kids have been through it. >> they really have. there is their week to go and escape a little bit. >> they get to be regular kids and have a fun week at camp. >> east side rotary has been a part of this camp, it's shocking to hear the stories and to think some of this happens here locally. i know that we give them each a pair of shoes. >> that is the highlight. >> what is it about a pair of shoes that makes kids feel so good? >> i think it's just having their own shoes. we take that for granted. they get their first pair of nike or underarmor. or they ask if they have to give them back. >> what is the age group of the kids? >> seven to 10. >> you think of seven years old and 10 years old who the horrors they have been through, it hits you really hard. knowing you have these kids and help them throughout the course of a week. what are the activities they do during the week? >> man we have all kinds of fun. we do fishing, swimming every day. there's crafts. the mustangs come out. new generation singers come out. >> of course, to get this done, you need money and that's why you do the fundraising. variety show is coming up saturday once again. we have the information on the screen. how can people, do you want them to get tickets in advance or the door? >> they can pay at the door. we have a website too that we can set up on you guy's website. they can donate through the website as well. >> great, there's the information. $20 for adults. $10 for kids. the show itself is worth it regardless of where the money is going. >> olive garden is catering. thank