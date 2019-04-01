Speech to Text for Mosaic takes over SSM Health St. Francis

and it became official today... mosaic life care took over ssm health st. francis hospital maryville... the deal was announced last year... and today, was the day the old signage came down... and new mosaic medical center- maryville signage went up across the hospital... mosaic now owns the hospital, the affiliated outpatient, home care, hospice, and medical group services... and executives say patients should experience a smooth transition... (sot, nate blackford: " ) mosaic also takes over the ssm health preschool and child care