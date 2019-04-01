Speech to Text for CRAIG COMMUNITY RETURNS TO FLOODED TOWN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the small town of craig is starting the recovery process after floodwaters ravaged the town people who live there spent much of today trying to save what they could, while also figuring ou how to move forward. <<ron johnson reportingas floodwaters slowly trickle out of the town of craig, those who live here slowly trickle back in.[janice gladden] i've lived 26 years in this house, can't even get inside it cause the water's still out front out here.many now returning to their homes and businesses seeing what damage the floodwaters left behind [harry flint] we had water up to 'bout right herethis man who says he enjoys working with airplane parts says he lost a lot of them in the flood. [flint] you collect everything so when you retire you got all your hobby stuff to do and then you lose a lot of it. while some are able to start salvaging what they can, others can't even gain access to their homes. [gladden] i don't know what i'm gonna do cause i ain't seen the inside of my housefor those that can get inside, the sight isn't pretty, this man who says he's lived in this home for 64 years fears he will now have to toss everything he owns, and start over. [larry whetsel] well at seventy years old that's a little tough to start over, you don't know how long you're gonna have to start out with.for many of the just over 200 people who call this place home we're told circumstances like these are too much to bear.[gladden] we know of 11 families that's not gonna be here anymore so its a shame. [whetsel] i don't want to live in a flood plain and who else does? but not everyone is leaving, those who plan to stay say they'll be prepared for the next flood[flint] we'll probably raise the house more, its either that or move away but i don't wanna do that. despite the loss of so many of the things that make their lives, this community is thankful everyone in it is still here. [gladden] we can bless god that we still have our lives>> the levees that failed in craig we're told could take over a year