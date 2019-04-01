Speech to Text for School districts help Craig community

even if we didn't have those personal connections are there one of us I mean it's you do for others what you would want them to do for you it's been almost two weeks since residents of Craig Missouri were forced to evacuate their homes due to Historic flooding and the cleanup will take a while but some Area School District decided to jump in and the Hand the Craig School the 3rd and 4th grade teacher is one of my former student teachers and once you become part of the family you're part of our family forever. Adjust South Nottoway schools across Nottoway County joined in to help the Craig school district and the community surrounding it their support and it was my very first principle like leash and by talking to him got to understanding for the things I needed and we started to put things together donations including school supplies close essential items in South nodaway students even writing cards all done to help out another Community during a time of recovery that's how I kids are I mean when I was in my class about it they teared up a little bit just thinking losing their home losing their school school will continue for students and Craig just not in their normal classroom classes resume Wednesday at River of Hope Fellowship and as long as it takes for things return to normal as possible and Craig communities like southnodaway will be there to help a lot of a lot of coverage from national news I got a lot of help considered flyover country here and so we don't get a lot of exposure so we don't get all of the big-name help but we don't need it we take care of each other that's what we do Chris Roush KQ2 news