april 2 a block and b black intro

tuesday april 2nd--... good morning and thank you for waking up with us i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso...(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<a weak disturbance will push through this tuesday morning giving us a very slight chance of light rain. tuesday will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. >> st. joseph police need your help identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run involving one of their own. the crash happened at the intersection of south 22nd and messanie street. here is surveillance video that shows the officer stopped for the light and then a dark colored four door car rear-ends the officer's patrol car. the car then turns west onto messanie and then south on 21st street. the officer was taken to mosaic life care with minor injuries. if you have any information call the tips hotline at 816-238-tips. missouri communities affected by the floods might have to wait a little longer for federal funding to come their way. two competing disaster relief bills failed to advance in the senate. the senate first voted down a republican proposal yestday. ádemocrats said that bill did not give enough aid to puerto rico,who was ádevastated by hurricane maria in 2017. this bill included 3-billion dollars for the u-s department of agriculture to repair damage to farmlands, rebuild infrastructure and rural community facilities, and provide assistance for crop losses. the second bill that failed was passed in the democratic-controlled house months ago. árepublicans criticized it for not providing relief for the recent midwest flooding. the failures send lawmakers back to the drawing board -- for a compromise that can pass. to our north, they're still trying to clean up from recent flooding. in holt county, it's back to school for students in craig, missouri... --and they're trying to make it as normal as possible for the students, despite much of their town being damaged by the flooding. kq2's chris roush tells us how some other area districts are coming together to help them out... <<(sot, jayne mcginness: "even if we didn't have those personal connections. they're one of us. you do for others what you'd want them to do for you.")it's been almost two weeks since residents of craig, missouri were forced to evacaute their homes due to historic flooding...(nat sound) and the clean up will take a while...(nat sound)but some area school districts decided to jump in and lend a hand... (sot, jayne mcginness: "the craig schools 3rd and 4th grade teacher is one of my former student teachers and once you become part of the south nodaway family, you're a part of the family forever.") and it didn't stop with just south nodaway...schools across nodaway county joined in all to help the craig school district and the community around it...(sot, johnnie silkett: "they're superintendent was my very first principal, mike leach, and by talking to him and understanding what they needed and we started putting things together.")school supplies, clothes, essential items...and south nodaway students writing cards to craig students...(nat sound)all done to help out another community during a time of recovery...(nat sound) (sot, jayne mcginness: "that's just how our kids are. when i was telling my class about it, they teared up just thinking about losing their home, losing their school.")school will continue for students in craig, just not in their normal classroom...class resumes wednesday at the river hope church in mound city... and as long as it takes for things to return to as normal as possible in craig.. communities like south nodaway will be there to help...(sot, jayne mcginness: "there have been a lot of disasters around the united states. they get a lot of coverage from national news and get a lot of help. we're considered fly-over country here and so we don't get a lot of exposure, so we don't get a lot of the big name help. we don't need it. we take care of each other that's what we do.")chris roush kq2 news>> if you would like to donate or help out the school district or craig community, oyu can reach out to the craig r-3 school district or the river of hope fellowship church. kq2 is also joining in the flood relief by teaming up with american red cross to help raise money for those impacted by the floods in our community. you can donate by heading over to our website, kq2 dot com. on the right side of the home page, you can find the link below the weather radar. you can also donate by calling 1-800-redcross or by sending gifts to the american red cross at 401 north 12th street in st. joesph our goal here at kq2 is to raise 10-thousand dollars in a week. later tonight -- the school district could have a better picture of what it's financial future will look like. after more than $7 million in cuts last year, board members and administrators hope the public will give them some relief by passing a levy tax increase. kq2's madeline mcclain found out what school officials say is at stake in today's election. <<can you spare $5 a month? that's the question facing st. joseph tuesday."is about our teachers, or students and investing in the classroom."the school board is asking voters to approve a 63 cent tax levy increase."our students and staff have achieved in spite of all of things that have happened in the past and really they are the ones that in the long run have been consequenced by the things that have happened."the money could mean millions for city schools.but school officials have asked voters for money before said no.the result -- teachers and staff lost their jobs. "when you cut $7 million out of your budget and you lose 155 staff members in your district that has a direct impact on the staff and the students and what we are able to provide."and school officials say they are just trying to stay positive about tuesday's election -- because if taxpayers vote no tuesday "everything is on the table." if voters approve the levy -- money will go to safety, teachers and staff and operational costs.so if you live in a house valued at 50 thousand dollars a year schools are asking for $5 bucks a month."quote"something officials say goes far beyond the classroom walls and playground fences..."a good school district is the backbone of any good community so all of our taxpayers should care. but especially our teachers our staff and our parents."reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain kq2 news. in addition to deciding the fate of the school district's tax levy, voters will also elect two candidates to seats on the board of education. four names will be on the ballot. they include incumbants dr. bryan green and tami pasley, both seeking second terms. green is a practicing physician in st. joseph -- pasley is a retired teacher. also on the ballot is community activist and small business owner kenneth reeder along with retired teacher david mason, jr. you can find profiles of all the candidates on our website, kq2.com the buchanan county clerk's office say they are ready to go for today's election. county clerk mary baack-garvey spent yesterday training volunteer poll workers and making sure all the equipment is working and ready to go. garvey says about 12-hundered absentee voters have already cast ballots. the clerk's office says that high number of early votes has them expecting a high voter turnout. they recommend you have everything you need to vote before going to your polling location to minimize the time you are there. (sot mary baack-garvey buchanan county clerk:"they need to make sure they have some form of i.d. on them. it doesn't have to be just a photo i.d. it can be a voter registration card, a passport, a military i.d., a missouri college insitution. anything even down to a utility bill.") garvey also suggests to double check the voting precinct you are assigned to so you go to the correct location. polls open up in about half an hour-- they'll be open from 6 a-m to 7 p-m. president trump.. threatening to shutdown the border with mexico along with aid to three countries -- whats behind the dramatic move plus... the f-a-a has said that boeing's 737 max software updates are being delayed.. why--just ahead (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<a weak disturbance will push through this tuesday morning giving us a very slight chance of light rain. tuesday will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. wednesday through thursday, better chances of rain is likely in the forecast. high temperatures will remain a few degrees below average. by the end of the workweek and into the weekend, dry weather returns with some warmer temperatures. highs by saturday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. more rain chances return on sunday. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) gridlock this morning at some border points after president trump's threat to close the us southern border and cut-off aid to three countries in central america. a-b-c's danya bacchus has the latest. <<president trump insisting he will shut down the border as soon as this week--if mexico doesn't stop the flood of asylum seekers heading to the us.sot trump: if they don't stop them, we're closing the border. we'll close it. and we'll keep it closed for a long time. i'm not playing games. customs and border patrol estimates more than 100,000 migrants were stopped at the border in march, an even higher number expected in april. homeland security secretary kirstjen nielsen announcing 750 customs and border protection officers will be immediately reassigned to areas where dhs says there is a migrant crisis. mulvaney sot: "it shouldn't surprise anybody that we're turning to what some folks might thing extreme measures, because the way it's supposed to work, is not working."the chamber of commerce warning 5 million american jobs would be in "immediate jeopardy" mexico is america's third largest trading partner--about 1.7 billion dollars worth of commerce flows across the border every day.40% of all fruits and vegetables that come into the us are mexico, which could mean higher prices at the supermarket. one of the places that could be hardest hit--el paso, texas-- whose republican mayor says closing the border would be "critical" to his city.sot: "well we have 103 billion of annualized trade that goes through - 6 bridges here we have 6 of the 28 bridges that cross to mexico from texas"oc tag: the white house saying it would take "something dramatic" for the president to not follow through on his border threat. immigration experts believe closing official ports would send migrants looking for other ways to enter into the united states. danya bacchus, abc news, los angeles.>> <<good morning that's a look at morning sports.>> a new report has shown the riskiest places to use your debit card where you should be carefull swiping stay tuned it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. <<>> the f-a-a says boeing's 7-37 max software upgrade will be delayed by a matter of "weeks." the planes' anti-stalling system is being scrutinized as the potential cause for áboth of the 7-37 max crashes. the f-a-a has said they need more time to make sure that all issues have been identified and addressed. --they say once it receives the software upgrade, it will conduct a "rigorous safety review". initially, boeing planned to submit its fix by last week. the f-a-a says it now expects to receive it "over the coming weeks." in some cases, it's easier to get fraudulent charges dropped from your credit card than your debit card. and while fraud is always a possibility, being careful about where you use your debit card can help you avoid trouble. in today's consumer watch--- meredith wood has a look at four places experts say you should be on high alert. <<be careful where you swipe your debit card!the risk of fraud is everywhere, but experts say certain places are more dangerous than others. here are four risky places to avoid. number one---outdoor a-t-ms. "bankrate" says thieves can easily capture your bank card information by running it through a skimming machine installed over the real card reader.instead-- experts recommend using an a-t-m inside a retail outlet where that's less likely to happen. number two--- gas stations. bankrate experts say they're a danger zone because they're less secure and transactions require very little supervision.cash or credit cards are the best ways to pay at the pump. number three--- online purchases. bankrate experts say this may be the most dangerous place to make purchases. saying there's potential for hacking at many points during a transaction. and number four--- bars and restaurants. so just think about it...you give your card to the server... the card leaves your hands for a while... and you have no way of knowing whether your card's information was copied while it was gone. safeguarding your payment information means staying alert at all times. for consumer watch, i'm meredith wood.