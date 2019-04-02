Clear
More clouds and rain in the Wednesday forecast

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 2:48 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 2:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Wednesday through Thursday, better chances of rain is likely in the forecast. High temperatures will remain a few degrees below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
