western tops Lincoln in softball

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 11:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 11:18 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

game one of a double header today..kaili hinds got into some trouble today with some runners in scoring position...but able to leave them stranded..tossing 5 scoreless innings with four strike outs..==and this one actually only took five innings..western shut out until the fifth...lauren houston with the bases loaded.. too hard for the short stop to handle..brings in cassidy kelshimeir...1-0 griffs..==now western does go on to score 6 more to make it 7-0..when sydni hawkins drives one to left..it's going to be a walk off double...the griffs take game
