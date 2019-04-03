Clear

Royals fall to Twins

Royals fall to Twins

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 8:22 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 8:22 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for Royals fall to Twins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

last night to the twins.. today they'll get a chance to redeem themselves with game two of the series with the twins.. royals down 3-1 in the fifth... can't spell whitt without hit.. whitt merrifield pops one to left field... scores a run.. but it extends his hitting streak to 25-games... ties for 3rd best all time for a royal...==== if you wanted to see some runs.. well here it comes.. alex gordon with a nuke to center field... my goodness... 3-run shot... the royals take a 5-3 lead... they eventually make it a 6-4 lead until the eighth....=== max kepler at the dish.. great name but i dont like this.. rips a single to left.. the throw home not in time.. two runs score... all-square at 6...=== in the ninth.. the twins grab the winning run thanks to an eddie rosario r-b-i single to make it 7-6... the twins go on to win it by the same score and sweep the
Saint Joseph
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
By the end of the workweek, dry weather returns on Friday along with some warmer, above average temperatures with highs in the upper 60s. Highs by Saturday will be in the lower to middle 70s. More rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events