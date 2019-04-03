Speech to Text for Royals fall to Twins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

last night to the twins.. today they'll get a chance to redeem themselves with game two of the series with the twins.. royals down 3-1 in the fifth... can't spell whitt without hit.. whitt merrifield pops one to left field... scores a run.. but it extends his hitting streak to 25-games... ties for 3rd best all time for a royal...==== if you wanted to see some runs.. well here it comes.. alex gordon with a nuke to center field... my goodness... 3-run shot... the royals take a 5-3 lead... they eventually make it a 6-4 lead until the eighth....=== max kepler at the dish.. great name but i dont like this.. rips a single to left.. the throw home not in time.. two runs score... all-square at 6...=== in the ninth.. the twins grab the winning run thanks to an eddie rosario r-b-i single to make it 7-6... the twins go on to win it by the same score and sweep the