Speech to Text for Cooler and rainy Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a school levy tax increase. plus -- announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. today is thursday april 4th--... good morning and thank you for waking up with us i'm dane hawkins... temperatures remain warm as we have cloudy skies as we move closer to the end of the week kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso joins us from the weather center to tell us what you should expect as you head out the door this morning(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<we are waking up to cloudy skies and some scattered light showers ths thursday morning. we are waking up on a mild note in the upper 40s to lower 50s. a cold front will pass through later today which will swtich our winds from the south to the north. the rain and cloud cover will keep us temperatures will only be going up into the middle to upper 50s. >>