Speech to Text for Central students exploring the fun of STEM through the U.S. Army

a st. joseph school are learning that stem isn't only future career options, but that it's very useful in the military. kq2's vanessa alonso has the story. <<when you think of stem..the first thing that comes to mind is all the careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. but did you know that the u-s army relies heavily on it. that was the mission for these soldiers wednesday at central high school. sgt. christopher irvin/united states army:"it's been known for inventions from things as simple as super glue to gps, cell phone technology, radios. all that stuff started with the united states army so we want to put that information out there."the army has their very own stem trailer where they show the public a few of their hands on stem projects. when the central jrotc program was approached about the visit. they jumped on the opportunity. ltcol. brett hall/central jrotc instructor: "there are a lot of opportunities, especially in the military about stem from robotics to communication to logistics. in this trailer they see what the army has added to the civilian market. that is our future. as we progress as a society, that's where the jobs are going to be and the growth is going to be." kids are not just seeing how fun stem can be in the army. they are also learning how much fun it can be in the real world as well. bradley pirkel/central senior/jrotc student:"it was awesome to see how technology today is working and transforming into the technology of tomorrow, i'm going into communications in the national guard so seeing how technology can advance and progress in the future will help me with my job and help others to do their job." evelyn alexander/central senior/stem student: "i need the most preparation i can get, even when it's from the army. it's great. i love stem so it was entertaining." for everyone it's definitely been an experience they will never forget. irvin: "the sky is the limit. you look at all the equipment that you see around you, there's always individuals that are trying to push the envelope and make it better." hall: "i hope they were interested and have fun. that's the primary thing. if they can find it fun, they'll engage and pursue it." reporting from st. joseph. i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> the army stem trailer is travelling acrosst the u-s visiting schools.