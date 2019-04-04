Speech to Text for A rainy and cooler day for Thursday

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up to cloudy skies and some scattered light showers ths thursday morning. we are waking up on a mild note in the upper 40s to lower 50s. a cold front will pass through later today which will swtich our winds from the south to the north. the rain and cloud cover will keep us cool as temperatures will only be going up into the middle to upper 50s. we could even have some patchy fog thursday night into friday morning. by the end of the workweek, dry weather returns on friday along with some warmer, above average temperatures with highs in the upper 60s. highs by saturday will be in the lower to middle 70s. more rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late saturday into sunday. the rain should move out by sunday afternoon and we'll be dry as we head back to work and school on monday. we'll have a mix of sun and clouds on tuesday. the active weather pattern continues on wednesday with another chance of rain. high temperatures near average and springlike in the middle 60s. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)