Clear

Craig students return to classroom

Craig students return to classroom

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 8:52 AM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 8:52 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
A disturbance is passing through NW Missouri and NE Kansas for your Thursday, bringing in some scattered rain chances. The rain and cloud cover will keep us cool as temperatures will only be going up into the middle to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events