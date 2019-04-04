Speech to Text for FUNERAL SERVICE HELD FOR ST. JOSEPH FIREFIGHTER WHO DIED OF CANCER

after losing his battle with liver cancer last week, captain travis owens was laid to rest today. the community and fire trucks from around the area filed in to the grace evangelical church to pay their respects. kq2's ron johnson was at today's service where many honored owens for his years of selfless service to the community. <<ron johnson reportinga final honor for a st. joseph [rod johnson] "he was just a good man to be around."a man who meant many[chucke beaty] "he was a firemen's firemen"the community coming together at the grace evangelical church, to honor timothy travis owens, the firefighter as well as the man.a graduate of benton high school, owens would then serve 4 years in the us army before heading to the fire department, he was also an emt working on the ambulance for 10 years.but it was his heavy involvement with the fire department that he will perhaps be remembered most for. an ex batallion chief remembers one night owens went above a beyond to serve his community. [russell moore] he was at the station when we all heard the rumble take placein october 2005, an explosion at the triumph plant shook the city and sent firefighters into action including owens, only owens wasn't supposed to be on duty that night. [moore] once we were aware of the individual who was trapped inside travis didn't hesitate. he was the first one inside despite wearing borrowed gear that didn't fit rushed in from the rubble. travis for saving honestly."many at the of selflessness, career, whether for his fellow through his treatment those say his impact [johnson] "he and to love and to moment of every news>> liver cancer is classified as a occupational disease for firefighters. captain owens is survived by his mother, his wife children, and one grandaughter.