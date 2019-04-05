Clear

A foggy start then a warm Friday ahead

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 7:30 AM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 7:30 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

a dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of the kq2 viewing area until 9 am. visibility is down to less than a mile in many spots. slow down and allow for some extra travel time this morning.we are waking up to some dense fog and cloudy conditions across northeast kansas and northwest missouri this friday morning. as we end the workweek, dry weather returns for your friday with a mix of sun and clouds, along with some warmer, above average temperatures with highs in the upper 60s. highs by saturday will be in the lower 70s. more rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late saturday into sunday. we could even hear some rumbles of thunder on sunday.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area until 9 am. Visibility is down to less than a mile in many spots. Slow down and allow for some extra travel time this morning.
