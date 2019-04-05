Speech to Text for Allergy season blooms

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

allergies can do to manage. <<the signs of spring are slowly but surely blooming in our area, and for a lot of us that means allergies are back.[damara schock] i'm allergic to trees weeds, most animal dander, pollen usually, and make no mistake, they can be a real nuisance[schock] i sneeze more than anyone could ever count. while many allergy sufferers have found their over the counter remedies[caleb jimenez] you know you take some claritin or zyrtec or another good name brandthey say managing their allergy symptoms can be a challenge [jimenez] my allergies have changed a lot over the past years like i think they've actually gotten worse . [lisa dove] typically allergy symptoms will be things like runny nose itchy watery eyes sneezing you may have a cough or irritated throat.this nurse practitioner says those with mold allergies could be hit especially hard this year [dove] we may find that it's more significant for us this particular year because of the flooding which will have an increase amount of mold spores in the environment as well.she shares tips on what allergy sufferers can do to manage symptoms [dove] when you come inside change your clothes and get out of the clothes that are collecting all of the pollen on them. since there's no cure for allergies, those that have them say they do the best they can to manage. [schock] we definitely try to stay on top of what medicines