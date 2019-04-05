Speech to Text for Medal of Honor recipients visit Central

american heros... <<a hero..in st. joseph.. [leroy petry, retired master sgt. i wish i could wake and do thisretired us army leroy petry and retired us army command gary littrell are two of the only 71 living medal of honor recipients still livingwith the tribute to valor organization, perty and littrell usually visit schools in texas... but the two decided to make a special trip to central high school [leroy petry, retired master sgt. 1st class. us army] how lucky i felt today on the stage sitting there and looking at all the students out in the crowd and all the community that came here for this but it was the students who felt "lucky"...[annemarie ausmus, student ] i couldn't control my self it was a since of joy finally meeting him beacuase annemarie and her classmates medal of honor recipients a few [annemarie ausmus, student ] to meet the person that i wrote to is very specialcentral students were already happy when the medal of honor recipients wrote back before...ááquik natáábut littrell and petry wanted to show students how much their letters mean to them and their comrads who are still fighting.. [leroy petry, retired master sgt. 1st class. us army] to be honest over seas those were some of the greatest thigns we recieived were the thank you letters.. and to meet some of the people that wrote the letters, its always a great thing for us [track] and now in veteran style.. they are giving back.. yet again [leroy petry, retired master sgt. 1st class. us army] we cant do enough to inspie our young kids and citizens to have courage and fight adversities and make this world a better place.. áánats[annemarie ausmus, student ] i want to be the best version on myself i want to make a differnce in the world and help other people out who cant help themselves dane hawkins kq2 news>> over 300