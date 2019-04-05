Speech to Text for Savannah family shares why vaccines can mean life, death

for disease control and prevention says the number of measles cases in 2019 is already the second-greatest number of cases reported in the u-s since the disease was eliminated in 2000. nobody likes going to the doctor to get a shot -- especially kids -- but doctors and health experts say vaccinations save lives. here's one local family that is urging people to vaccinate. every time we would go to the emergency room it was terrifying this little girl's mom would do anything to protect her and i would have her in a mask and i would have her face pushed up against me and a blanket over her head just trying to do whatever we could to protect her."but she can't. we had doctors coming in, telling us going to die. isabel is in kindergarten in savannah.her mom sent her to school without immunizations -- for most of the year by choice."we are going to go into the er with all of these other sick kids who have who knows what and we have this child that has nothing to fight with."brave little isabel's leukemia is in remission. she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia as a toddler. "she first started getting her chemotherapy and she had no immune system and she got the flu and we landed in the icu and it was terrifying. it was terrifying. "before that -- isabel was up to date with her vaccinations then the chemo wiped it all out.she and her family forced to depend on everyone else for protection.i feel like its so important for people to understand that getting a vaccination isn't just about protecting yourself. it's about protecting everybody and the people who can't protect themselves.vaccines protect you from mumps, flu, pneumonia, meningitis, chicken pox, polio, hpv cancers and other diseases. some of those diseases, you know, a normal healthy person would get it and maybe they would get a little sick and then they get over it and it's not a big deal. but for somebody like my daughter with no immune system if she were to contract measles it could kill her. preventable infectious diseases like measles -- are currently not widespread in the u.s. -- thanks to vaccinations and herd immunity. if you take that six-month-old and put them in a room full of vaccinated that six-month-old will be safe. but if you put them in a room with people that haven't been vaccinated. if measles sneaks that six-month will contract the disease.doctor cynthia brownfield is a pediatrician. "that's why my kids are 100 percent vaccinated."she feels strongly about the importance of vaccinations and the science behind them.history tells us that vaccines work and they are safe.and she's not alone researchers, and health experts say science shows vaccines have prevented millions of diseases and thousands of deaths in the u.s. since the 1950s.dr. nancy messonnier, director, cdc national center for immunization and respiratory diseases: "americans who are unvaccinated put themselves, their families and their communities at risk."and herd immunity is essential for children like isabel.-- who can't be depend on us to shield them from diseases. anthony fauci, md/ director, national institute for allergy and infectious diseases: is it potentially deadly? absolutely. yet despite science and history -- anti-vaccination movements are growing.mumps and measles outbreaks erupting in states like washington. nancy messonnier, md / director national center for immunization and respiratory diseases (ncird): most of the cases that we are seeing communities.the world health organization has listed vaccine hesitancy on its list of 10 threats to global health in 2019. according to the who, this hesitancy progress made in tackling vaccine- preventable diseases."right up there with hiv, ebola and superbugs."and social media has made the problem worse.dr. alan melnick, health officer, clark washington: "some actually almost looks scientific and about the disease and the vaccine are leading some folks not to vaccinate themselves or their children."pinterest, facebook, instagram and go-fund-me are blocking the anti-vax misinformation engine.in case you are still on the fence -- here's the facts...vaccines save millions and millions of lives.vaccines don't cause autism.this has been completely disproven. in fact, the person that brought that study about has actually lost their medical license. all their publications have been reversed.and there's no evidence of a big government or big pharma conspiracy.i do not earn a dollar more or a dollar less based on my recommendations for immunizations. i can tell you pediatricians have the absolute highest vaccine rate for our own children compared to any other group in the country."and for the people who say what does it that i'm not vaccinated?there's something called herd immunity. that it's not a conspiracy from the government or big pharma to make money. she needs us to help protect her daughter.all sorts of cancer patients out there that are not protected and so we have a responsibility as a society to protect those people."reporting in savannah, madeline mcclain kq2 news.