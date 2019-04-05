Home
Rain moves in this weekend
Rain moves in this weekend
Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 2:56 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 2:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Highs by Saturday will be in the lower 70s. More rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear some rumbles of thunder on Sunday.
