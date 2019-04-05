Clear

Rain moves in this weekend

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 2:56 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 2:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Highs by Saturday will be in the lower 70s. More rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear some rumbles of thunder on Sunday.
