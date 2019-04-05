Speech to Text for indians play at the k

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

central indian baseball team will be traveling to kansas city tomorrow...to take on st. james academy...and it's not so much about who they're playing..but where they're playing....central will play at kauffman stadium where the royals play for an early game...first pitch is set for nine o'clock..and we were able to catch up with central head coach brent earlier this afternoon..and talked to him about what it will be like to play at a major league stadium... (sot ) and some high