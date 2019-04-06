Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
Crews clean up Heritage Park
Crews clean up Heritage Park
Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 11:29 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
53°
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
52°
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
53°
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
48°
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
51°
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Highs by Saturday will be in the lower 70s. More rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear some rumbles of thunder on Sunday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Savannah family shares why vaccines can mean life, death
SJSD Teacher of the Year finalists announced
Amber Alert issued for two missing children from St. Charles
News-Press & Gazette Company to acquire KQTV
Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run
List of MoDOT construction plans for next week
Craig students return to classroom
Mid-Buchanan teacher's aide fired after abuse allegations, investigation underway
For 17 months, a man allegedly poisoned his co-worker's food and water
Man arrested and charged in hit-and-run that injured officer
Community Events