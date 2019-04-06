Speech to Text for PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULED TO DISCUSS FUTURE OF I-229 DOUBLE-DECKER BRIDGE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the i-229 double decker bridge through downtown st. joseph will be up for you to decide next week... mo-dot is working with downtown businesses, hoping to come up with a solution to address a bridge issue. kq2's ron johnson has more: <<ron johnosn reporting.the future of the i-229 double decker bridge is in the hands of the public.shannon kusilek] because of its age it in the need of a major rehabilitation modot along with business owners downtown say the bridge is old, is showing some age, and they need to make some changes. [rhabecca boerkircher] it's a trying thing, its not a easy cut answer as to what's gonna happen with the bridge.the downtown partnership says businesses in the area are looking forward to developing a riverfront area, they say the decision on what happens to the highway is a big part of that project. [boerkircher] the riverfront is extremely important to us in our revitalization efforts.modot says their original plan was to improve the double decker bridge for a pricetag of 50 million dollars. the public's input they say led them in another direction.[kusilek] and we're thinking is this really the right thing we need to do because of what's going on downtown with revitalization all the talk about riverfront development they say some have a negative view of the bridge, that leading them to come up with ideas the public can decide on.[boerkircher] i was amazed at the number of options that they've come up with for rerouting traffic or redoing the bridge. modot says they will have eighteen different plans for the public to chose from, all ranging from fixing the bridge or tearing it down completely. no matter what option is finally picked the downtown partnership says it won't be an easy fix[boerkircher] there's no perfect answer, its just gonna be the answer that's the most feasible to all parties involved. ron johnson kq2 news.>> the meeting is at the remington nature center in st. joseph tuesday from 4:30 to 6:30.