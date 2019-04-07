Home
Staying warm today
Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 10:08 AM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2019 10:08 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
61°
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
61°
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
61°
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
64°
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
61°
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
After a rainy night, skies remain cloudy to start the day on Sunday. Going through the day, the clouds will break up a little bit and some sunshine is likely during the afternoon. Highs will be warm once again, getting into the lower 70s for highs.
