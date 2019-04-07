Clear

United Way, Chick-Fil-A team up for flood relief efforts

United Way, Chick-Fil-A team up for flood relief efforts

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 11:40 AM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2019 11:40 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for United Way, Chick-Fil-A team up for flood relief efforts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

united way of great st. joseph's flood relief fund... parts of today's sales went toward the relief effort... workers from both the united way and chick-fil-a worked to help greet customers, deliver orders, and clean tables... and chick-fil-a officials say it's important to always give back to the (sot, markus stone: difference, not just but by also being community, not just everywhere. not just in st. joseph as well.") 50 percent of today's sales from 11am until
Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
After a rainy night, skies remain cloudy to start the day on Sunday. Going through the day, the clouds will break up a little bit and some sunshine is likely during the afternoon. Highs will be warm once again, getting into the lower 70s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events