Clear

Warm and sunny on Monday

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 71°
After a few thunderstorms Sunday evening, skies have cleared and will stay clear throughout the night. Temperatures by Monday morning will be in the upper 40s.
