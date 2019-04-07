Speech to Text for LAFAYYETTE THROWS NO HITTER 1

lafayette playing in their second game of the day...taking on clinton....we go to the second inning....and lafayette is up to bat...chance hits a good one into the outfield..that'll be a rbi for him..a moves a runner over to secondand he makes it to first with no issues...lafayette having a good start.. ====we move to the third inning...and check out the defense by clinton... it's a hard hit into the outfield by tyson that's a double play at second....and they almost get the out at third....clinton making some plays...=====jayden little for the irish says im going to keep the line moving...and hits this one down the left field line...and it stays fair...and here come two more lafayette runs....=====the bigger storyline in this game belonged to pitcher tyson as he threw a no hitter.. following up the game one perfmornce by brayden as he also threw a no hitter.... lafayette goes 2-0 on the day and winning game two 10-0and we spoke with both pitchers and head coach jason hale after the game... (sot brayden luikart/lafayette pitcher:"i was just trying to throw strikes early and get ahead in the count and let me off speed work and let my defense work." tyson kock/lafayette pitcher:"my guys were making plays behind me and a great game and he's really experienced in that and that's how it was intented."jason hale/lafayette head coach:"icouldn't be prouder of both boys they're top of the line as far as people they're just gppd people good human beings they work hard they're supportive of their teammates they out extra time in and they're just great kids and i love them and they love what they do.") and bit of a bummer for