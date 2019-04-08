Speech to Text for NORTHWEST SWEEPS FHSU

sun was out...and it was a bit of a hot one today for the final game of the northwest and fort hays state series up in maryville this afternoon....====we take you to the first inning...and calvin rudolf for the bearcats gets the scoring going with this deep blast into the outfield...fort hays center fielder cant get to it...and northwest gets on the board first... ===matt gastner will be up next...and he hits it just like rudolf did...this is another deep shot into the outfield...he brings in two more runs...and gastner is fired up after that hit as he makes it t second...=====so we go to tigers only run of the day...which comes in the top of the third inning...taylor mullins-ohm will hit a good one out to right field...thats an rbi and fort hays gets on the board....====but northwest's bats stay hot as they go on to win big 16-1 and sweep fort hays...winning six in