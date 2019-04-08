Clear

NORTHWEST SWEEPS FHSU 1

NORTHWEST SWEEPS FHSU 1

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 11:29 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for NORTHWEST SWEEPS FHSU 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sun was out...and it was a bit of a hot one today for the final game of the northwest and fort hays state series up in maryville this afternoon....====we take you to the first inning...and calvin rudolf for the bearcats gets the scoring going with this deep blast into the outfield...fort hays center fielder cant get to it...and northwest gets on the board first... ===matt gastner will be up next...and he hits it just like rudolf did...this is another deep shot into the outfield...he brings in two more runs...and gastner is fired up after that hit as he makes it t second...=====so we go to tigers only run of the day...which comes in the top of the third inning...taylor mullins-ohm will hit a good one out to right field...thats an rbi and fort hays gets on the board....====but northwest's bats stay hot as they go on to win big 16-1 and sweep fort hays...winning six in
Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
After a few thunderstorms Sunday evening, skies have cleared and will stay clear throughout the night. Temperatures by Monday morning will be in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events