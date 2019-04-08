Speech to Text for Teaching Self-Defense

class to town this weekend... <<(sot, roger kemp: "they care about their loved ones. they care about themselves.")it's about understanding a situation and knowing what to do...that's the message and training the take defense foundation teaches to women and children...(sot, bobbie cronk: "we know that young women and mom's are at risk, so when we heard about the ali kemp foundation and the take defense class, we thought that was something we really wanted to make available to our people right here in st. joseph.")several women of all ages took part in the self- defense class saturday morning...learning techniques and also hearing roger kemp's story of losing his daughter... (sot, roger kemp: "we lost our daughter to a predator and every night, unfortunately on the news you'll hear a story like this and its unacceptable in america and can't allow this to happen.")kemp's daughter, alexandra, was killed in 2002, and in her honor, the family set up the ali kemp foundation to provide scholarships and self-defense classes..(nat sound)and kemp travels around telling his familiy's tragic storyto help protect others from possibly dangerous situations...(sot, roger kemp: "teach people self- defense and our women and children are nothing more valuable in our society.") (sot, bobbie cronk: "i think that one of things that stuck with me over the years, trust your instincts, trust your gut. if you feel like something is not right now, pay attention to that and ask for help, go get help.")since 2005, the organization in honor of alexandra kemp has trained more than 67,000 girls and women 12 years and older these self-defense techniques...(sot, roger kemp: "they have to do it, but we will teach them how to defend themselves, get on their feet, run away, and go home at night and be safe and that's what it's