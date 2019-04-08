Speech to Text for Holt County residents begin road to recovery after historic flooding

this is going to hurt a lot of people a lot of people for several years from water is flooding homes in Farmland to now send Laden fields for as far as the eye can see basic beginning at this point we're just doing the infrastructure to get us access to our places and to our equipment about three miles north of Craig and he like a lot of farmers and homeowners are picking up the pieces left behind for this historic flooding till we have Federal approval most of our repairs cannot be done we're still at risk because of that I'm fixing roads clearing Sandra pairing Levy's it's going to be an expensive recovery for Holt County really can't do much Emergen-C work because until we have that approval that is all out-of-pocket breath after the 2011 flood the community and County built to withstand yet another flood of that magnitude but here they are again fighting a natural disaster the twins worth because for once it's not over until we've got these levies put back in place we're still at risk it will take them years some people it will be unrecoverable this is this is big percentage of Polk County's income just from the this lower bottom