Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
BAGELY
Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 7:59 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 7:59 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
67°
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
68°
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
67°
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
67°
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
66°
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, too but with more clouds. Highs through the middle part of the workweek will be in the lower to middle 70s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
St. Joseph man gets 4 years probation in sodomy case
St. Joseph reaches goal of ending veteran homelessness
Historic, widespread flooding will continue through May, NOAA says
Standoff with police ends, suspect in custody
City inches closer to medical marijuana businesses
City to host hazardous waste collection Saturday
SJPD working incident on Garfield Ave
Holt County residents begin road to recovery after historic flooding
Maryville man arrested on child molestation, pornography charges
Savannah family shares why vaccines can mean life, death
Community Events